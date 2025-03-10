Kevin Love berates Skip Bayless for 'instigating f**kery' after Kevin Durant comments
Over the years, there has been a seismic shift in how the media has covered the NBA and its biggest superstars. It is often filled with negative takes that generate a high number of views.
Veteran NBA analysts Skip Bayless and Stephen A. Smith are usually painted as the culprits for this shift in basketball coverage.
RELATED: Kevin Durant had a NSFW rant post the Suns' blowout defeat vs. the Timberwolves
Despite that, Bayless recently claimed that Durant feels like 'semi-retired' to him, sticking to his ruthless brand of criticizing the top players in the NBA.
"The more I watch him at age 36, the more he looks mentally semi-retired to me," Bayless said. "He's participating in a documentary that's being made about his life and times, and it just feels to me like he's winding down his basketball, and it's reflecting in the Suns' win-loss record. They just don't guard because they don't seem to care. They look lifeless to me. ... The Phoenix Suns just look like they're done to me because Kevin looks like he's on his last mental legs."
Upon hearing this, Miami Heat veteran Kevin Love clapped back at the veteran analyst: "Instigating f**kery because it's profitable!!!!"
While Durant's Phoenix Suns have struggled to win games, it's hardly the Slim Reaper's fault, who is having a phenomenal season.
Love likely believes that and called out Bayless for his unnecessary negative comments about the 2x NBA champion, simply to generate more views and ultimately take home bigger profits.
