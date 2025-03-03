Kevin Durant had a NSFW rant post the Suns' blowout defeat vs. the Timberwolves
At the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, the Phoenix Suns were expected to be one of the top teams in the Western Conference, but as the campaign has progressed, it has become clear that they have failed to live up to the expectations.
It's even more surprising considering that the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal has remained relatively healthy this season.
RELATED: Suns' Kevin Durant comments on NBA trade rumors: 'Just part of the business, man'
Despite that, the Suns are now 28-33 for the season following their recent defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
After the 116-98 defeat, Durant went off on the Suns as he is understandably frustrated with the team's current form.
"It's tough, man. It's a s****y game," Durant said. "We didn't play up to our standards at all. We embarrassed the fans, we embarrassed ourselves (with) the way we played. I want us to be better."
KD's breakdown is fair as the Suns have failed to make any impact this season. Even against the Timberwolves, Durant had 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists, but his efforts had no result as the Suns lost the game.
As things stand right now, it's fair to assume that the Suns will miss the 2025 playoffs. If that happens, recent reports have suggested that the Slim Reaper may end up demanding a trade away from the Suns.
After all, these are the last few years of Durant's prime, who is already 36 years old and is undoubtedly in the twilight years of his career.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Eagles should not go all-in on Garrett
NFL: Samuels arrival gives Commanders elite 1-2 punch
MLB/SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN may still be in on MLB rights
ROUNDUP: Recap the weekend that was in our new-look Roundup