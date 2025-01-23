Kevin Durant's savage comeback to doubters predicted Team USA's triumph
By Joe Lago
Kevin Durant knows ball. And if his critics (there are plenty if you follow him on social media) really believe he doesn't possess any basketball wisdom, "Court of Gold," the upcoming Netflix documentary on the Paris Olympics men's basketball tournament, will forever cement KD's extraordinary hoops knowledge.
In the Netflix trailer that dropped Thursday, the biggest threats to Team USA's Olympic throne talk up their chances at winning the gold medal. They also share why they don't think the Americans will stand atop the podium again.
RELATED: Steph Curry's Olympics greatness defined by one iconic photo
"We've played together for 10-plus years," France guard Evan Fournier says. "These guys show up for three weeks."
The trailer then cuts to an incredulous but smiling Durant.
"Oh OK, oh all right," Durant says. "That chemistry gonna help you when you got to guard Steph?"
Boom. Mic drop. All that's missing is the narrator adding, "In the end, no one could guard Stephen Curry when it mattered most."
"Court of Gold," which comes to Netflix on Feb. 18, documents the Paris Games journeys of four teams: USA, France, Serbia and Canada.
Durant must be the star of the show because he's featured in the beginning of the trailer when he shares the name of the Americans' group text: "The Avengers."
While we wait for "Court of Gold," we can watch Curry's gold-clinching 3-point barrage against France for the hundredth time.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Latest Mock Draft: Abdul Carter on the rise
CFB: 2025 pre-season rankings released
NBA: Warriors’ owner making GM’s job difficult
MLB: Ichiro joins Derek Jeter in exclusive HOF club