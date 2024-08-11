Steph Curry's Olympics Greatness Defined By One Iconic Photo
By Joe Lago
Decades from now when fans wonder just how good Stephen Curry really was at shooting a basketball, they can watch the thousands of videos documenting his greatness. Even then, poring over Curry's greatest shots might not be convincing enough to confirm his greatness.
Doubters are gonna doubt (there's no hope for the haters), but maybe, just maybe, the skeptics will come to their senses after looking at the one photograph that crystallizes just how insanely ridiculous Curry could be with his shot-making from places previously thought to be impossible.
A photo like this instant classic of Curry during the United States' 98-87 victory over France in the Paris Olympics gold medal game on Saturday:
The photo was taken by Ezra Shaw, a staff photographer for Getty Images. And even though it doesn't depict one of Curry's four cold-blooded 3-pointers in the final two minutes and 43 seconds to clinch gold for Team USA, the image captures the undeterred boldness and supreme confidence of the NBA's all-time leader in 3-point makes.
The mere audacity to attempt a shot like that over French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who's alien-like with his athleticism at 7-foot-4, underscores just how unique the 6-3 Curry is in a sport played by giants.
Of course, hoop history buffs will gravitate to Curry's late flurry of 3s that turned a tight three-point game with just under three minutes left to a fifth-straight Olympic gold medal for the U.S.
The last three-pointer — "The Golden Dagger," as NBC's Noah Eagle cleverly labeled — will be replayed over and over in perpetuity, much like Al Michaels' "Do you believe in miracles!?" call of the "Miracle on Ice" at the 1980 Winter Olympics.
"That's what Steph does," said USA head coach Steve Kerr, who has won four NBA titles with Curry. "He likes to be in storybooks."
One picture, though, tells a thousand words about the magnificence of Wardell Stephen Curry II at the Paris Olympics.
And, yes, Curry did make that crazy shot over Wembanyama. It was one of his eight three-pointers in his 24-point masterclass against France.