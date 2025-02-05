Draymond Green thinks the LA Lakers will no longer do 'what's best for LeBron James' after Luka Doncic trade
The Los Angeles Lakers always find a way to stay competitive in the league. It's one of the biggest reasons why they have 17 NBA Championship banners hanging in the rafters.
Many NBA legends have contributed towards the Lakers' 17 chips. The most recent Lakers championship-run happened in 2020, led by the dynamic duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Speaking of James, since his arrival to the team in 2018, the Lakers have catered to his every demand. Be it tweaking the roster via blockbuster trades or adding help in the offseason.
With James turning 40 years old, it was obvious that the organization was in search of its next big star. Many expected that star to be Davis, but in a shocking move he was sent to the Dallas Mavericks in a blockbuster trade to acquire Luka Doncic.
NBA star Draymond Green recently shared a blunt take on what Doncic's arrival means for James' needs as a member of the Purple and Gold, via The Draymond Green Show on X (formerly known as Twitter).
"They didn't even let you in that they were making this trade," Green said. "They're doing this strictly based off of what the franchise thinks, which means for me, I personally think the next thing they do is going to be strictly based off what's best for the franchise and not necessarily what's best for Bron."
Indeed, it's true that James wasn't aware of the Lakers' plan to trade for Doncic, but it doesn't necessarily mean bad news for the 4x NBA MVP.
After all, he is currently playing in the 22nd season of his NBA career and the Lakers had to think of their future at one point or the other.
