Trae Young's alleged NSFW call out to Giannis Antetokounmpo (Video)
Heading into the Atlanta Hawks game, the Milwaukee Bucks were on the heels of an Eastern Conference-high, seven-game winning streak.
On the other hand, the Hawks weren't too shabby themselves as they were on a four-game winning streak before the game. Still, the Bucks were viewed as the favorites to win the matchup.
RELATED: Matt Barnes questions Giannis Antetokounmpo's 'weird behavior' amid Celtics fiasco
Well, after the final buzzer, the Hawks snapped the Bucks' winning streak with a 119-104 win over Milwaukee.
Although the Hawks won the game, they still had no answer for Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished the night with a 31-point performance.
Speaking of the Greek Freak, he was seemingly on the receiving end of a vicious call out from Hawks' Trae Young. A video has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) where Young allegedly called Gianis a "b***h."
Trae is known for his ruthless trash-talk on the court, but it is usually limited to when he is facing the New York Knicks. Keeping that in mind, it was certainly out of character for the Hawks star to pick a fight with Antetokounmpo.
One fan on X clarified Young's intentions as they wrote: "That's cap. Trae was yelling at a guy in the crowd wearing a Yankees fit. The guy stood up and hollered back."
Now, that's believable, keeping Young's history with New York fans in mind. Moreover, if Young's insult was directed at the Greek Freak, he would have most likely clapped back at the 3x NBA All-Star.
