Kay Adams goes all in with cowgirl fashion during recent trip to Texas
By Tyler Reed
My one trip to Texas involved a dreadful car ride that felt like one thousand hours and ended with my favorite team losing in the Final Four.
However, it appears that Kay Adams had a much better visit to Texas than I did. The sports media star took her show Up & Adams to Austin, Texas.
During the trip, Adams made sure that her wardrobe would match the vibes of the Longhorn State. In a recent Instagram post, Adams shared some of her new Texas style.
Adams' trip to Texas was not all about boots and finding the right cowboy hat. No, the rootinest, tootinest host also caught up with Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian to discuss his program.
During their conversation, Sarkisian gushed about former Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers, who will be in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Sarkisian also took a moment to rave about the future starting quarterback of the Longhorns, Arch Manning.
The Longhorns came up short in their quest for a national championship this past season. However, the future is extremley bright if Manning becomes the player everyone expects him to be.
Adams' interview with Sarkisian was a great conversation. The two also talked about the growth of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts, who Sarkisian coached during his time at Alabama.
To check out the entire conversation, check out the Up & Adams official YouTube page.
