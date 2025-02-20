Aidan Hutchinson floats the idea of terrorizing the NFL alongside Myles Garrett
By Matt Reed
Myles Garrett seems to be enjoying his time pursuing a move away from the Cleveland Browns, and the rumors are starting to get spicier with each passing day as the veteran defensive end looks for a new home.
While nothing is close to being done at this point, a potential trade for Garrett would definitely excite any prospective buyer because of his prowess as being one of the elite pass rushers in the NFL.
Aidan Hutchinson of the Detroit Lions, another top-end sack specialist, was recently asked about Garrett and what it might look like if the two of them were able to pair up in the NFC North next season.
It's certainly a scary prospect for the Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings, as well as any other team that would have to face Detroit.
Garrett has posted 10 or more sacks in seven straight seasons making him a prolific pass rusher that can disrupt almost any game. Even last season when the Browns were amongst the worst teams in the league, he still recorded 14 sacks.
It was clear by the end of the 2024 season that the Detroit Lions needed some help on the defensive side of the ball given all their injuries, and Hutchinson's return alone will certainly provide a massive lift for the team once next season rolls around.
However, head coach Dan Campbell being able to have two destroyers on the defensive side of the ball would certainly lift the Lions right back into the conversation of being a Super Bowl contender.
