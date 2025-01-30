Kawhi Leonard had a nonchalant response to Spurs fans booing him
The Los Angeles Clippers recently locked horns with the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. As expected, the Clippers had no problem in putting away the home team.
After four quarters, the final score stood at 128-116 in favor of the visiting team. It was a special encounter considering Kawhi Leonard was facing his former team.
Although the Klaw last won a Spurs uniform in 2018, the fanbase is still not over his infamous departure to the Toronto Raptors.
RELATED: LA Clippers fans react to Kawhi Leonard correcting reporter for praising him after ‘career-high’ performance
So much so that the 33-year-old was showered by boos from the home crowd. Leonard reacted to the reception in the postgame conference.
"It’s just because the player I am. And what I’ve done here," Leonard said. "So it’s a little pain in the heart still. It’s still love in the city wherever I go. But obviously when I put on that different jersey, they have a great fanbase, so they’re gonna stick to the Spurs and I’m okay with that."
Leonard was also asked if he had any added motivation to play against the Spurs. However, the 2x NBA champ denied the question as he believes it could have led to an inconsistent performance.
Despite being booed by the crowd, Leonard had a phenomenal game. He left the arena with a win while contributing 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists in a season-high 29 minutes of playing time.
RELATED: NBA fans are concerned after Kawhi Leonard's latest picture shows his knees
Following the dub, the LA Clippers have improved their season record to 27-20 as they still hold the sixth seed in the loaded Western Conference.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Warriors weighing big ‘shake-up’
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny