LA Clippers fans react to Kawhi Leonard correcting reporter for praising him after ‘career-high’ performance
Kawhi Leonard missed the majority of the 2024-25 NBA season due to a knee injury. Evidently, many were worried about the Klaw's future with the team and whether he could ever reach the same heights again.
As expected, Leonard was somewhat rusty when he made his season debut. However, since then, the 2x NBA champion has been slowly improving while still being on a minutes restriction.
Well, it seems like Kawhi has finally regained his 100% strength as he put on a show during the Los Angeles Clippers' recent win over the San Antonio Spurs.
RELATED: NBA fans are concerned after Kawhi Leonard's latest picture shows his knees
Leonard played a season-high 29 minutes where he recorded 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists. It was also the most points he had scored this season. The 6x NBA All-Star was congratulated on reaching the milestone during the postgame on-court interview.
However, the reporter mistakenly congratulated Leonard for scoring "career-high" points. In his own hilarious way, the 33-year-old corrected the mistake.
Upon seeing the Klaw's reaction, LA Clippers fans had various reactions to the clip on X (formerly known as Twitter).
One fan wrote: "Buddy said 'I know damn well.'"
Another added: "He almost got offended."
A fan was astonished by Kawhi's recovery: "It's crazy how he’s just back like nothing happened balling out too."
"Man said don’t play me like that," another fan wrote.
The Clippers fanbase is certainly elated after seeing their face of the franchise get back in form while also dropping another gem of a meme material laugh.
So far, Leonard has played in nine games in the season where he has averaged 16.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NBA: Warriors weighing big ‘shake-up’
NFL: Latest Mock: What are the Titans thinking?
NFL/SPORTS MEDIA: Greg Olsen might leave Fox to escape Brady’s shadow
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: SAS pleads with LeBron and Lakers to stop playing Bronny