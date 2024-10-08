JuJu Watkins deal with Nike shows company's commitment to women’s sports
By Max Weisman
USC sophomore guard JuJu Watkins signed a multiyear extension with Nike that will give her one of the most lucrative shoe endorsement deals in women's basketball, according to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.
According to Charania, Nike finished negotiations with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and Watkins' team, including agent Jade-Li English, head of marketing Eric Eways and vice president of basketball marketing Brittany McCallum Tuesday. The multiyear extension shows Nike's commitment to Watkins, who originally signed with Nike in October 2022 as a high school senior at Sierra Canyon in Los Angeles, and to women's sports in general.
A season ago, Watkins became the all-time leading scorer among freshmen in D1 Women's basketball history, scoring 920 points to break San Diego State's Tina Hutchinson's record from 1984. Watkins was also voted the AP's Preseason Player of the Year heading into this season.
The extension proves Nike is willing to contribute to the growth of women's sports. With Caitlin Clark in the WNBA, women's college basketball needs another player to captivate audiences, and Nike has both. Watkins and UConn guard Paige Bueckers have both signed lucrative NIL deals with Nike, locking up two of the most electric women's college basketball players in the country.
Other shoe companies have signed women's basketball stars as well. The Jordan brand signed UCLA guard Kiki Reese and LSU guard Mikaylah Williams. Reebok signed Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. Adidas signed TCU guard Haley Van Lith, Washington Mystics forward Aaliyah Edwards and Texas A&M forward Janiah Barker.
With women’s sports growing exponentially across the United States, it’s good to see female athletes get sponsorships and NIL deals so the athletes can contribute to that growth off the court.
