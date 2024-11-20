Juan Soto has 'Good meeting' with Yankees amid Mets, Dodgers, Red Sox free agency rumors
The New York Yankees had a good first meeting with Juan Soto, as they begin their efforts to convince the megastar free agent to remain in The Bronx.
Owner Hal Steinbrenner told reporters that the two sides had a "good meeting," that featured "very honest back-and-forth dialogue" from both sides, as the outfielder begins what promises to be a very lucrative offseason for him.
Soto, 26, is far-and-away the biggest name free agent on the market this season, and has made no secret of the fact that he's going to shop around. And with bat skills most frequently likened to those of Ted Williams, that should come as no surprise.
Soto has so far met with the New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Los Angeles Dodgers, all big teams with the payroll to handle what could very well be a $600 million contract for the sweet-swinging outfielder. That number of teams figures to grow, with clubs like the Chicago Cubs, San Francisco Giants, and potentially the Philadelphia Phillies also likely to be interested in landing him.
RELATED: Juan Soto 'impressed' by Red Sox in 'productive' first meeting
The Yankees' biggest competitor in the hunt for Soto figures to be the Mets. Backed by Steve Cohen's considerable checkbook, the Yankees' crosstown rivals have shown a willingness to splash massive amounts of cash to get what they want since Cohen bought the team.
But it's the Yankees who have the most to lose in this race. Anyone who has watched the Bronx Bombers in the last three to four years knows how flawed their roster has been. Soto's 41 home runs and .989 OPS papered over a ton of flaws in a lineup that was largely punchless outside of the pair of pinstriped superstars, and certainly didn't feature anyone who pitchers were scared of beyond the pair. Without Soto, New York's roster looks exponentially worse, but will Steinbrenner pony up the money required to sign him?
When asked, Steinbrenner seemed to indicate he would be willing to spend.
"Look, year after year after year after year, payrolls similar to this year and the luxury taxes they produce are not sustainable," he said, "That's the case for the vast majority of owners, maybe all of them. Year after year after year -- it doesn't mean in any given year I can't do what I want to do. I mean, we've got the ability to sign any player we want to sign."
It's still far too early in this journey to know whether that's true or not, but at the very least, Yankees fans can rest easy knowing their owner seems willing to splash the cash this time.
