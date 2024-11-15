Juan Soto 'impressed' by Red Sox in 'productive' first meeting
By Joe Lago
The Juan Soto sweepstakes are officially underway.
Soto, the top prize in MLB free agency, and his agent Scott Boras met with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in Southern California, according to Sean McAdam of Masslive.com.
The formal presentation by Red Sox president Sam Kennedy, chairman Tom Werner, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and manager Alex Cora lasted three hours and detailed the club's future plans.
Money wasn't discussed between Soto and the Red Sox, according to McAdam. However, Soto did inquire about "the team’s commitment to winning, player evaluation methods, and Fenway Park and its facilities."
The Red Sox presentation included a video of the club's successful history with players from Soto's native Dominican Republic. One of Boston's Dominican greats, David Ortiz, believes Soto can follow in his footsteps.
“If there was one player in baseball who could be the next David Ortiz in Boston, it is Juan Soto,” Ortiz told WEEI on Friday. "He’s that good. He’s got great makeup."
Soto and Boras will meet with more teams in SoCal through early next week, according to McAdam. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday that the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and New York Yankees also have meetings scheduled.
The 26-year-old Soto enjoyed another All-Star season after being traded from the San Diego Padres to the New York Yankees. The left-handed-hitting outfielder clubbed a career-best 41 home runs and hit .288 with a .989 OPS for the American League champions.
Soto reportedly is seeking a long-term contract close to Shohei Ohtani's record 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
