Josh Jacobs gets emotional discussing former Alabama teammate Henry Ruggs
By Matt Reed
NFL running back Josh Jacobs has become one of the faces of his position alongside stars like Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry, but one of Jacobs' former college teammates also could've been just as successful in the league had it not been for one night that changed many peoples' lives forever.
RELATED: Travis Hunter names the "toughest receiver" he faced in college football
Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to felony DUI resulting in death in 2023 after killing a woman - Tina Tintor - two years prior while going over 150 miles per hour and having a blood alcohol of over two times the legal limit.
The evening could've been very different had Jacobs gone along with Ruggs, whom he was supposed to meet up with at TopGolf before the accident occurred later on in the night.
Jacobs went on Ryan Clark's The Pivot Podcast to discuss his relationship with Ruggs' family and how that fateful night affected him. Ruggs is eligible to be released on parole in 2026, but after five years away from the NFL his life looks completely different from what it could have been.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA PLAYOFFS: Tyrese Haliburton's dad responds to Giannis Antetokounmpo clash
CFB: Jordon Hudson influence over Bill Belichick 'concerning' UNC
MLB: Colorado Rockies taking losing to next level with horrific start to 2025 season
REAL ESTATE: Deion Sanders lists massive Texas mansion that would be a sports fan's dream
SPORTS MEDIA: Lin-Manuel Miranda teases plans for baseball movie