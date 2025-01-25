Josh Allen’s career shares wild similarities with an NBA legend
By Matt Reed
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are on the brink of the team's first Super Bowl appearance in decades, but standing in thier way is a familiar foe that has continuously had their number over recent seasons.
The Kansas City Chiefs will host the AFC Championship Game on Sunday as they look to go for an unprecdented third Super Bowl victory in a row, but the Bills enter this matchup with hope that they'll not only end that run of success but forge their own path towards a championship.
Allen has been one of the elite NFL signal callers for years now, however, he hasn't quite established himself in the postseason just yet after falling short on several occasions in the lead up to the Super Bowl. In a lot of ways, as CBS Sports' Doug Clawson pointed out, Allen shares many similarities at this point of his career to the greatest basketball star of all time.
Michael Jordan eventually captured six NBA titles, but it wasn't always easy early in his career with the Chicago Bulls. It was a similar path to success for Jordan because the Detroit Pistons stood in his team's way of winning for the first seven seasons of his career, but eventually Chicago managed to break through.
In fact, before Jordan and Chicago broke through with their first championship in 1991, the Bulls had never captured any titles in the team's history.
The Bills are in an almost identical situation after many years of heartache as they finally look to enter the elite company of Super Bowl champions. The Chiefs have proven to be the class of the AFC and NFL in the Patrick Mahomes era, however, Allen and Co. have the opportunity to do something special this season if they can advance.
