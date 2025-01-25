Dan Snyder is furious the Washington Commanders are finally succeeding without him
By Matt Reed
Daniel Snyder was owner of the Washington Commanders for nearly 25 years, and almost all of the team's fans could describe his tenure unanimously as not only unsuccessful but mostly. a miserable product to watch.
Countless allegations against Snyder and the organization led to deep-dive articles from the Washington Post and other outlets and eventually the league's other owners decided to push him out and force the sale of the team.
Now, Washington finds itself one game away from the Super Bowl with a new regime starting with owner Josh Harris. It's pretty easy to figure out exactly how Snyder feels about the whole situation.
An ESPN article published Saturday dove into what Snyder has been up to lately since the sale of the Commanders for over $6.05 billion, but more importantly how the team's former owner is handling their success from afar
Simply put, according to someone close to Snyder, "He f---ing hates it,"
It's hard to imagine just how much could've changed in one season for the Commanders, and yet, their entire organization has seen a renaissance with new executives, coaches and a host of players that are led by rookie quarterback sensation Jayden Daniels.
Snyder reportedly continues to lay low in London since his sale of the Commanders, but his story certainly presents a cautionary tale of just how influential owners can be over a team or business. In the Commanders' case, it looks like Harris and Co. are simply better-suited for the job.
