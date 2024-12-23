Josh Allen has overcome an injury throughout the entirety of his MVP caliber season
By Max Weisman
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is having the season of his life. Through 15 games, Allen has thrown for 3,549 yards, 26 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He's favored to win the NFL MVP award this season and would be the Bills' first MVP since 1991. Allen has also impressed running the ball, rushing for 514 yards and 11 touchdowns. What makes Allen's season even more impressive is he's done all that with a broken hand.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Allen injured his non-throwing hand in the fourth quarter of the Bills' Week 1 victory over the Arizona Cardinals while scoring a touchdown. It hasn't affected his season -- Allen has missed no playing or practice time -- and while the injury isn't to his throwing hand, playing through pain makes everything he's done this season superhero-like.
The injury may not have affected Allen's throwing game, but the Bills had struggled with handoffs earlier in the season. Buffalo has alleviated those struggles since Allen suffered the injury, rushing for 2,003 yards throughout the season, ninth in the league.
Allen and Buffalo came out surprisingly flat on Sunday against the New England Patriots, finding themselves down 14-0 early in the second quarter before they realized that they actually do have to try against every opponent in the league. Allen had one of his worst games of the season, going 16-for-29 with 154 yards, a touchdown and an interception. The Bills still won 24-21, remaining in the race for the top seed in the AFC. Buffalo would need to win their remaining two games and the Kansas City Chiefs would have to lose their final two games in order for the AFC playoffs to run through Orchard Park.
While the news of Allen's injury may be concerning to Bills fans, it hasn't looked like it's affected him. A non-throwing hand injury wouldn't affect his passing abilities, but it may make him more cautious on the ground. However, Allen is still leaping toward the goal line in search of a touchdown seemingly every game and has been as aggressive running the ball as he's ever been. He's been the same player despite the injury.
The Bills' remaining games are against the New York Jets and then again against the Patriots. They should head into the postseason with a 14-3 record, and a rematch against the Chiefs in the AFC Championship seems inevitable. With Allen's MVP-caliber season, is this the year the Bills finally get past the Chiefs? If they do, the first Lombardi trophy could very well make its way to Western New York.
