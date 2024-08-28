Josh Allen Has Fun with Being Voted NFL's Most Overrated Quarterback
By Joe Lago
Josh Allen's sense of humor certainly isn't overrated.
A day after being labeled the NFL's most overrated quarterback in an anonymous survey of 103 current players, the Buffalo Bills star responded to his new, unflattering distinction on social media with a post on X that had the two-time Pro Bowler taking the high road in hilarious fashion.
Rather than focus on the negative, Allen emphasized the positive from the ESPN survey — namely his No. 1 status as the NFL's best trash talker.
The popular Lil Yachty concert walkout video has become a go-to by sports fans to signify an athlete's success and confidence, and it is routinely altered to replace the Georgia rapper with the face of the highlighted individual.
Allen using the meme as a clever head fake to spotlight his other No. 1 distinction in the survey was — to use another favorite meme — chef's kiss.
The biggest criticism levied against Allen in the survey came from an NFC West player, who cast his most-overrated vote for Allen because he commits "too many turnovers." Unfortunately for Allen and the Bills, it's a fact. Since 2018, Allen's 102 turnovers lead the NFL.
However, in his six seasons, Allen has led Buffalo to four consecutive AFC East titles and five straight playoff appearances, including a trip to the 2020 AFC Championship Game. He's also finished in the top five in NFL MVP voting in three out of the last four years, including a fifth-place finish last season despite a career-high 18 interceptions.
Compared to last year, the Bills have slipped as a Super Bowl preseason favorite with the AFC's fifth-best odds to win. But if they end up raising the Vince Lombardi Trophy on February 9 in New Orleans, Allen will surely be the reason why as the MVP of Super Bowl LIX. His clapback on social media would be equally epic.