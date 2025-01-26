Jose Altuve would make selfless sacrifice for Astros to keep Alex Bregman
By Joe Lago
Jose Altuve has been the Houston Astros' second baseman since his first full major-league season in 2012 when he earned the first of his nine All-Star nods. Even at 34 years old, he is open to the idea of changing positions in Year 15 of his glittering MLB career.
Altuve would commit to the switch on one condition — if the Astros bring back third baseman Alex Bregman, who remains a free agent after reportedly rejecting a six-year, $154 million offer to re-sign with Houston earlier this offseason.
RELATED: Here's how an Alex Bregman-Astros reunion might work
The Astros have a crowded infield after acquiring third baseman Isaac Paredes from the Chicago Cubs in the Kyle Tucker trade. If Bregman re-signs, he would play third with Paredes taking over second. Altuve would move to left field to accommodate the arrival of Paredes and the reunion of Bregman.
“We haven’t talked about it, but for Alex, I’d do whatever,” Altuve told reporters Saturday. “Like I said, he’s one of the best players in the whole league, but he's definitely one of the best players on the team. So we want him to stay. Whatever I have to do for him to stay, I’m willing to do it.”
"I'm willing to do anything if he stays," Altuve added. "I want to win, and he's gonna be a guy who makes this team better. So we have a better chance to win a championship with him."
If Altuve does move to the outfield, it wouldn't be the first time an Astros great made such a sacrifice. Craig Biggio, the team's Hall of Fame second baseman, played two seasons in the outfield in 2003 and 2004 to make room for Jeff Kent.
“I respect his willingness to do whatever it takes,” manager Joe Espada said of Altuve. “We had conversations about what our lineup would be like if we bring Alex back, and I’m confident we could get it done if he chooses to come back to the Astros.”
It's more likely Altuve stays put at second base. General manager Dana Brown described a potential return by Bregman as a "long shot."
