Here's how an Alex Bregman-Astros reunion might work
The Houston Astros don't want to invoke a high luxury tax bill. Jose Altuve, their franchise icon, is practically begging their front office to re-sign free agent Alex Bregman.
How can all parties get what they want?
The Astros' 2024 payroll was calculated at a franchise-record $244 million and $264.8 million against MLB's competitive balance tax, according to the Associated Press. Owner Jim Crane told reporters in November that he had the wherewithal to spend that much again in 2025.
That proposition got a bit easier when the Astros traded Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs in December for three players (Isaac Paredes, Hayden Wesneski and Cam Smith) who will make less than half of his $16.5 million salary combined.
According to Cots, the Astros are projected to spend $227.6 million on payroll in 2025, $243.8 million for competitive balance tax purposes. To re-sign Bregman — who reportedly rejected a six-year, $156 million offer to re-sign earlier this offseason — without pushing payroll past their 2024 record, the Astros will have to get creative on several fronts.
Speaking at a team event Saturday, Altuve repeatedly emphasized that he would do what it takes to accommodate Bregman's return, including playing the outfield.
“He’s a big part of our team. … We haven’t talked about it, but for Alex I’d do whatever. … Whatever I have to do for him to stay I’m willing to do it,” Altuve told reporters.
Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Thursday that Houston could move Paredes to second base and re-install Bregman at third, with Altuve moving to left field.
OK. But what about the money? Friday, multiple outlets reported the Astros have asked reliever Ryan Pressly to approve a trade to the Chicago Cubs. The 36-year-old right-hander is entering the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed prior to the 2023 season. He's set to make $14 million this year.
It's perhaps unsafe to assume Bregman would take the Astros' original $156 million offer he walked away from, so how can Houston lure him back while still staying under a $261 million competitive balance tax threshold?
In a fan chat Friday, Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors dropped the framework for a contract proposal that might satisfy both parties: "something like 7/170 drops the luxury hit to a bit more than $24MM. If they do that and then trade Pressly + Paredes, they might even be able to squirm back under the tax line."
That's quite a bit of roster gymnastics just to avoid spending a little money, but it might be what it takes for the Astros to re-sign Bregman.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Conference championship: previews…
NFL: …and TV announcers
CFB: Ranking next season’s top QBs
NBA/SPORTS MEDIA: Shaq and Chuck argue about Jimmy Butler