Johni Broome NIL Worth: How much does Auburn star make in endorsements?
The National Player of the Year race in college basketball has been essentially a two-horse race all season long. On one side, you have Cooper Flagg, the superstar freshman forward likely to be the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. On the other, Auburn's Johni Broome, whose story couldn't be more different from Flagg's.
Broome, a fifth-year senior for the Tigers, wasn't a top-tier prospect coming into college. He was a three-star center who committed to Morehead State, and received no power four offers. At 6'8", 200 pounds, he was seen as a long-term project, the kind of player a mid-major takes a chance on in the hopes he grows and puts on some muscle.
The now 6'10", 240 pound Broome has done just that, and become one of the nation's most dominant players in the process. He's the best player on what might be the single best team in the country, and is likely the only man standing between Flagg and both the Naismith and Wooden awards.
But how much has that meant for Broome financially? How much is he making from NIL this season?
The short answer is: we don't know. Unlike Flagg, whose NIL deals have been heavily scrutinized since he was a high school player, Broome comes from a lower-profile situation. Starting at Morehead and transferring to Auburn three seasons ago means he wasn't exactly getting a massive bag to begin with playing for the Tigers, and the fact that he hasn't entered the portal again means he's likely not getting as much money as other players would.
In fact, Auburn's Bruce Pearl confirmed as much in an interview with Joe Rexrode of The Athletic back in February.
“He could have gotten between $200,000 and $400,000 more,” Pearl said. “I don’t mind stating that. He could have.”
That doesn't mean Broome isn't getting anything. As Auburn has dominated the first two rounds of the tournament, Broome has added more new endorsement deals to his collection.
Just before the tournament stared, Broome announced a partnership with Thayers skin care products, and since the tournament has started, C4 Energy signed the center to their own endorsement deal as well.
But they aren't the only deals in Broome's portfolio; he's also worked with Freddy's Steakburgers, the Scarlet & Gold Shop, Byron's Smokehouse, and On To Victory, Auburn's NIL collective.
While it's not clear how much Broome is making, it's clear his decision to stay at Auburn for three seasons has been a lucrative one, and could end with a national title.
