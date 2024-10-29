JJ Redick was furious after Lakers' botched play vs. Suns (Video)
JJ Redick suffered the first loss of his head coaching career following the Los Angeles Lakers' shortcomings vs. the Phoenix Suns. The Purple and Gold came four points short as they fell to a 3-1 record in the new season.
Although the Lakers are still the third seed in the Western Conference, fans were hoping to see the organization string together a bigger winning streak. But Redick's attitude during the games is a silver lining for Laker Nation.
RELATED: JJ Redick wants major change with basketball being used in regular season games
The LA Lakers head coach erupted into anger after the team committed a 24-second violation during the second quarter of the game.
At the end of the play, LeBron James was handling the ball and it felt like the King was unaware of the shot clock as instead of shooting the ball from deep, he decided to drive it to the basket.
The camera then panned toward the furious Lakers head coach as he muttered an NSFW remark. Redick urged James and co. to shoot the ball instead of giving a free possession to the Suns through a 24-second shot clock violation.
Seeing Redick's passion on the sidelines, many Lakers fans must be happy as they have long urged for a passionate coach. So far, Redick has had an excellent start to the season, and it will be exciting to see if he can carry this form forward over the course of 82 games and beyond.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Bears CB apologizes for allowing Commanders’ Hail Mary
MLB: Nike upset about Yankees turtlenecks?
SOCCER: Did Rodri deserve to win Ballon d’Or?
CFB: It’s a little quieter around CU football these days, wonder why?