Jimmy Butler takes accountability for 'tough' error during Warriors loss
A new chapter has unfolded for the Golden State Warriors after their blockbuster trade for Jimmy Butler. The former Miami Heat superstar has now formed a Big 3 with Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.
Many had doubted Butler's fit with his new teammates, but the Warriors #10 let his game silence his critics.
Speaking of which, Butler recently played the third game of his Warriors career as the team took on a depleted Dallas Mavericks.
Considering the Warriors had won back-to-back games in the Butler era, fans were expecting a similar result, especially keeping the Mavs' long injury list in mind.
Well, in an interesting turn of events, the Dubs were handed a 111-107 defeat by the Mavericks, propelled by a 42-point performance from Kyrie Irving. Butler spoke about the game during the postgame conference and took accountability for the defeat.
"I hate turning the ball over,” Butler said. “I don't think that's what I'm supposed to be doing. That's tough. I gotta be better. Damn sure late game, at that. It is what it is now.”
Turning the ball over at crucial stages can make or break the game for a team. As Butler mentioned, it led to the Dubs' demise at the hands of the Mavericks.
Butler averages just 1.6 turnovers per game, but he allowed the ball to slip up three times against the Mavericks. With the Warriors scheduled to play against the Houston Rockets next as part of their back-to-back games, fans will hope to see a better performance from Butler in that aspect.
The Dubs are currently 27-27 for the season as they will hope to enter the NBA All-Star break with a victory in the win column.
