Jets wide receivers keep the team alive for now
By Max Weisman
The New York Jets looked dead in the water after losing 25-22 to the New England Patriots, but there's nothing like a Thursday Night Football win to get a team right. In dact, wide receivers Garrett Wilson and Davante Adams may have saved the Jets season in their 21-13 win over the Houston Texans.
In the first quarter, it looked like the same old for the Jets. Wide receiver Malachi Corley seemed to have scored his first career touchdown, but replays showed he dropped the ball before crossing the plane, and after the ball rolled out of the back of the end zone, the Texans took over.
The Jets went into the locker room at halftime down 7-0, staring a 2-7 record in the face. However, on New York's first drive in the second half, they looked more like the team we saw in the first three weeks of the season. The Jets drove 70 yards downfield on 11 plays, and a 21-yard Garrett Wilson touchdown culminated their first scoring drive of the game.
Wilson wasn't done, scoring a 26-yard touchdown on New York's very next drive with what could end up being the catch of the year. After review, the officials determined that Wilson's left shin hit the turf in bounds, completing the catch.
Davante Adams scored his first touchdown as a Jet, on a 37-yard passing play, capping off three straight touchdown drives for the Jets. Adams finally had the game the Jets were hoping for when they traded for him, hauling in seven receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, while Wilson added 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions.
New York's next few games are all against teams at .500 and if they have a run to the playoffs in them, it has to be done now. The Jets are 3-6 and can probably only afford one or two more losses if they want to make the playoffs.
