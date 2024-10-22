Jerry Jones gives another lame excuse for Cowboys not signing Derrick Henry
By Joe Lago
The more Derrick Henry runs all over helpless defenses, the more Jerry Jones makes excuses for not signing the NFL's rushing leader.
Henry continued his rampage with the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, tearing through the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for 169 rushing yards and a 13-yard touchdown catch in a 41-31 victory. The 30-year-old Henry increased his NFL rushing lead to 873 yards, and his eight rushing touchdowns still lead the league.
In his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones again brought up Henry to explain why his Dallas Cowboys did not pursue the four-time Pro Bowl running back.
“In my mind, we’re not playing very good football right now at all, and it’s beyond whether or not we have Derrick Henry or not," Jones said. "Derrick Henry is having a career year. I don’t know if he’d be having a career year in our situation. And that's really something you really do have to look at."
Jones based his rationale for why Henry wouldn't be productive with the Cowboys on the lighter workload he would get in Dallas. As if the team wouldn't feed Henry the same way the Ravens are doing.
"He's a real good complement to the type of offense they run," Jones said. "We don't run that type of offense at all."
Jones then said Henry wasn't a good "fit" due to the team's salary cap situation.
“Now Derrick Henry didn’t fit because, principally, of managing the cap ... in anticipation of the players that we were going to sign weeks later or in anticipation of the players we’re going to be signing in the future.”
Running back was the Cowboys' most glaring need last offseason after Tony Pollard left in free agency for the Tennessee Titans. Jones' big move was to bring back a way-past-his-prime Ezekiel Elliott.
While watching Henry gash the Bucs defense all night long, Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman criticized his former team for not signing the 250-pound wrecking ball.
"There've got to be a lot of teams out there that had opportunities to bring in Derrick Henry that are kind of kicking themselves for not doing it," Aikman said. "He has been an absolute perfect fit for this Ravens attack."
Quipped MNF play-by-play announcer Joe Buck: "Can you think of any teams offhand? ... Just throwing this out there, the offseason home for Derrick Henry is Dallas, Texas."
