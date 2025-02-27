Jean Silva set to face Bryce Mitchell at UFC 314 in Miami
By Simon Head
The old adage tells us, "ask, and you shall receive,' and that's exactly what happened to Jean Silva, who got exactly what he asked for from the UFC matchmakers.
Silva, a featherweight hot prospect from the famed "Fighting Nerds" team, has fought four times in the UFC, and has finished each and every one of his opponents in the Octagon by knockout or TKO.
RELATED: UFC rising star Jean Silva warns Bryce Mitchell: 'I'll wash his mouth with a beating'
His most recent outing came this past weekend at UFC Seattle, where Silva delivered another eye-catching performance to finish Melsik Baghdasaryan inside the opening round of their bout at Climate Pledge Arena.
And, after his first-round victory, Silva called for a bout with Bryce Mitchell, the controversial Arkansas featherweight whose comments about Adolf Hitler saw him hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons earlier this year, and drawing a stining rebuke from UFC president and CEO Dana White.
And, during an Instagram Live appearance, White revealed that Silva had been granted his wish, with the Brazilian set to face Mitchell in a featherweight bout at UFC 314 in Miami on April 12.
The UFC boss also explained that the desire for the fight wasn't just from Silva's side, with White revealing that Mitchell reacted to the callout by texting UFC CBO Hunter Campbell to ask them to book the fight.
It means that UFC 314 now has another potentially crowd-pleasing matchup on the already-stacked fight card for Kaseya Center.
Headlining the event is a battle for the vacant UFC featherweight title as former champion Alexander Volkanovski takes on Brazilian contender Diego Lopes, while lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett will face off in a five-round co-main event clash.
UFC 314: Confirmed bouts
- Alexander Volkanovski vs Diego Lopes – for vacant featherweight title
- Michael Chandler vs Paddy Pimblett – lightweight (five rounds)
- Bryce Mitchell vs Jean Silva – featherweight
- Geoff Neal vs Carlos Prates – welterweight
- Dan Ige vs Sean Woodson – featherweight
- Nikita Krylov vs Dominick Reyes – light heavyweight
- Yan Xiaonan vs Virna Jandiroba – women's strawweight
- Darren Elkins vs Julian Erosa – featherweight
- Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper – lightweight
- Alberto Montes vs Roberto Romero – featherweight
- Sedriques Dumas vs Michal Oleksiejczuk – middleweight
- Sumudaerji vs Mitch Raposo – flyweight
- Tresean Gore vs Marco Tulio – middleweight
