Jazz coach brutally calls out players for a huge 'problem' after Lakers loss
The Los Angeles Lakers continued to breeze past their competition in the NBA Cup as they registered a solid 124-118 win over the Utah Jazz.
Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht was the star of the show as he finished the game with 37 points. Knecht shot lights out from the three-point line.
He made a total of nine three-point shots throughout the game and at one point hit five straight buckets from deep during the third quarter.
RELATED: LeBron James says 16 NBA teams 'f****d up' by not drafting this player
Considering the fact that Knecht had the hot hand, the entire arena was cheering for him to shoot during his hot run. However, Jazz head coach Will Hardy believes there were some who weren't aware of the situation.
"In the second half, it seemed like everybody in the gym knew that Dalton Knecht was going to shoot the next shot, with the exception of a few people," Hardy said. "The problem was that those few people were on our team."
There is no doubt that Hardy was furious with his players for not contesting Knecht in the second half of the game. If they had caught on earlier, they may have ended up winning the game.
After all, the Lakers only managed to register a six-point win despite the likes of Knecht, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis going off in the NBA Cup.
Following the loss, the Jazz have now fallen to the 15th seed in the Western Conference as they have a terrible 3-11 record in the 2024-25 NBA season.
