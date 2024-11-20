LeBron James says 16 NBA teams 'f****d up' by not drafting this player
The Los Angeles Lakers are playing incredibly at this moment. They are now on a six-game winning streak following their recent win over the Utah Jazz in the NBA Cup.
As expected, LeBron James and Anthony Davis were too much for the Jazz, as each star got a double-double in the 124-118 win. However, the real game-changer was Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht.
Drafted with the No. 17 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, Knecht wasn't expected to make a huge difference for the Purple and Gold. But the former Tennessee star has proven his critics wrong so far this season.
Speaking of which, LBJ had a savage response for teams that passed on Knecht in the 2024 NBA Draft during the postgame conference.
"They didn't find DK, the other 16 teams f****d it up," James said. "Didn't anybody watch him? F**k!"
The 39-year-old is obviously happy with the rookie and pitied the teams that think of drafting him before the Lakers.
As for Knecht's performance vs. the Jazz, the 23-year-old finished the night with 37 points that included a 9-of-12 shooting display from the three-point line.
He also tied the franchise record for most three-pointers in a game for a rookie. All things considered, Knecht has a bright future and it wouldn't be a surprise if he ends up winning the NBA Rookie of the Year.
