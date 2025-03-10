Jayson Tatum clears stance on his 'The Anomaly' nickname
The top superstars in the NBA are usually bestowed with savvy nicknames by basketball fans around the globe. Over the years, a plethora of superstars have had this honor.
Usually, the top stars in the league are known by multiple nicknames, and the same is the case for Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum.
RELATED: NBA fans troll Jayson Tatum's first-quarter actions after Celtics blow a 22-point lead
Considering Tatum is currently arguably the best player in the league in the eyes of millions of fans, they have done the honor of giving him a few unique nicknames.
In recent days, 'The Anomaly' has stood out. JT addressed it and revealed which nickname is actually his favorite during the postgame conference after the Celtics defeated their iconic rivals, the LA Lakers.
"Depending on the relationship, certain people call me different things. A lot of my friends do call me Taco, Big Deuce. I seen Portland tweeted out 'The Anomaly,'" Tatum said.
Upon being asked if he liked the nickname, JT responded: "I don't know. Big Deuce is cool."
Judging by Tatum's expressions when he was asked the question, it's obvious that he is not a fan of that unique nickname.
Well, that's the thing about the NBA community, no matter how much players love or hate any nickname, fans will always do what they feel like doing.
After this interview, it wouldn't be a surprise if fans start chanting it during road games to throw Tatum off his rhythm.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Geno Smith trade creates QB chaos
NFL: Rams reload for another run at a ring
ROUNDUP: Recap a wild weekend in the NBA and NFL
CBB/WATCH: Championship Week is here…are you ready?