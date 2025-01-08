Heat star says 'it was a blessing' Miami swooped him away from Boston Celtics
It has been a season full of ups and downs for the Miami Heat. On one hand, the Heat have struggled with the idea of parting ways with their face of the franchise, Jimmy Butler.
But on the other, they have seen Tyler Herro take a step toward stardom. Herro is averaging career-high numbers across the box score.
RELATED: Tyler Herro subtly roasts Amen Thompson after major brawl
Herro's rise has given a comfort to the Heat as the next face of the franchise. However, the 24-year-old could very well have never been drafted by the Heat.
Yes, the 2021-22 NBA Sixth Man of the Year was almost drafted by the Boston Celtics during the 2019 NBA Draft. Herro narrated the story in a recent episode of the OGs podcast.
"I was set on Miami months prior before the draft," Herro stated. "It was just like a dream to go to Miami. On draft night the Celtics had the 14th pick and they had already guaranteed me the pick for the most part. And then Miami took me right before at 13, so it was a blessing."
As Herro mentioned, the Celtics had the 14th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. The 2024 NBA champions even guaranteed Herro that he would be drafted by them.
However, Herro always wanted to go to Miami and the Heat fulfilled that dream. The 24-year-old says he saw it as a blessing.
The Celtics drafted Romeo Langford with the 14th pick. Let's just say Langford never reached the same level as Herro.
As for Herro's breakout year, he is averaging 23.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game for the Heat, who are 18-17 this season and hold the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
