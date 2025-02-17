Jaylen Brown takes subtle shot at Warriors crowd, urges NBA to end 61-year Boston drought
The 2025 NBA All-Star game in San Francisco tried a new format. Well, the format wasn't well-received by fans, to put it nicely.
After all, many noticed a plethora of empty seats at the Chase Center for one of the biggest NBA events of the year.
Many potential reasons have been proposed behind a potential decline in interest from crowd in this year's All-Star game, the overwhelming majority blaming it on the poor execution of the new format.
Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown had a different theory as he took a subtle dig at the Golden State Warriors crowd for not showing enough intensity for the event. Brown also used the opportunity to express his for the All-Star game to return to Boston for the first time since 1964.
“That would be great,” Brown said. “That would be awesome. I think the city is equipped for it. I think the fans — we’ve got the craziest fans in the world in Boston, so I’m sure that they would enjoy it. It kind of seemed like it was a little empty in here tonight. I don’t think in Boston that would happen. So if we bring the All-Star Game to Boston, I would love to be there, and I would love to participate. I think that would be great for the game.”
Even if the NBA considers Brown's request, Boston fans will have to wait for at least three years for the dream to become a reality.
The 2026 NBA All-Star game is set to take place in the LA Clippers' new home the Intuit Dome, while the 2027 NBA All-Star game will head to the desert in Phoenix.
