Jay Cutler arrested for DUI, gun possession in Tennessee
By Joe Lago
For the Chicago Bears fans who've been wondering what Jay Cutler is up to these days, well, you have your answer. And it's not good news.
The former Bears quarterback was arrested Thursday night after getting into a car accident in Franklin, Tennessee, and he now faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence and possession of a handgun while under the influence.
According to a Franklin Police Department new release, officers responded to a minor traffic collision in downtown Franklin around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Police believe Cutler rear-ended another vehicle with his Dodge Ram pick-up truck.
A police search revealed two firearms in Cutler's vehicle, including a loaded pistol. The 41-year-old was booked in the Williamson County Jail and was released on a $5,000 bond.
Cutler was drafted 11th overall by the Denver Broncos in 2006 but played eight of his 12 NFL seasons with the Bears.
He had a 51-51 record as a starting quarterback in Chicago, throwing for 23,443 yards and 154 touchdowns. However, he also threw 109 of his 160 career interceptions with the Bears, including league highs of 26 INTs in 2009 and 18 picks in 2014.
Cutler retired from the NFL after playing for the Miami Dolphins in 2017.
