Jason Day enraged the entire golf world with his Pebble Beach attire
By Matt Reed
Golf certainly has its share of big-time problems at the moment, but if you don't know any better you'd think Jason Day's golf attire was the number one concern on the list for the PGA Tour.
The golf world has obviously always had a long-standing tradition of being a "proper" sport where ettiquette means everything not just to the courses and fans, but the players as well.
However, during this weekend's Pebble Beach Pro-Am event, Day caused a raucous with his choice of apparel, which featured a full sweatsuit. Even the CBS golf broadcast was taking shots at Day's on-course outfit, particularly when Trevor Immelman cracked a joke to the audience about if the PGA Tour veteran had lost his luggage.
Immelman certainly wasn't the only one going after Day though, who finished tied for 13th place in the event. Social media went into a tailspin, which begs the question as to why this is such a big deal when golf has so many bigger priorities.
Should golf fans really care what their favorite players wear on the course? There's been a long debate over courses that allow players to wear shorts versus those that strictly require players to wear long pants.
Day might not have been exactly setting any kind of breakout fashion statement during Pebble Beach, but honestly comfortable clothes seems like the move for a sport that often takes five to six hours to complete a single round.
