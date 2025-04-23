Jamie Erdahl net worth: NFL Network host salary, job history, & more
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft is here! On Thursday night, fans will wait to hear the name of the player joining their franchise, in hopes of that player becoming a Super Bowl MVP.
Wall-to-wall coverage for the big weekend will be the center of attention for ESPN and the NFL Network. One name fans will probably need to know before the draft is NFL Network host Jamie Erdahl.
RELATED: Daniel Jeremiah net worth: NFL Network analyst salary, job history, & more
Erdahl joined the NFL Network back in 2022. Now, it's time to take a look at Erdahl's career path to her current gig with the NFL Network.
Job History
Before joining the NFL Network, Erdahl had quite an impressive resume. Erdahl worked the sidelines for NFL and SEC football games for CBS Sports, while also covering college basketball for the network.
In 2018, Erdahl played a major role in the launch of the CBS Sports HQ, appearing as an anchor for the 24/7 news network.
Net Worth & Salary
According to College Net Worth, Erdahl's estimated net worth is between $1 million and $5 million, while her salary is not publicly recorded.
College Athlete
Erdahl was a multi-sport athlete during her college days. The NFL Network host played softball and basketball for St. Olaf College. Now, Erdahl spends her days analyzing the games that she loves.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 19.0: The final first-round forecast
NBA: JJ Redick triggered into profane 'spazz out' in Lakers victory over Timberwolves
MLB: Cubs' star says MLB season resists Netflix 'The Clubhouse' documentary treatment, suggests alternative
SPORTS MEDIA: Shannon Sharpe vehemently denies troubling allegations in video statement
VIRAL: Charlamagne tha God roasts Shannon Sharpe for 'messing around' with OnlyFans girl