Jalen Milroe has hilarious response for if an NFL team asks him to switch positions
By Tyler Reed
After Sunday, the football conversation will shift to the 2025 NFL Draft. An event where teams that didn't have the ideal season will once again have hope.
Every year, the majority of the talk leading up to the draft belongs to the quarterback position. Picking the right quarterback could change the complexion of a franchise.
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is hoping to be one of those guys who becomes a franchise cornerstone.
When asked if he would change positions to get a spot in the NFL, Milroe delivered one of the most legendary lines a draft prospect has ever said.
"You don't ask a zebra to be a dog," stated Miiroe. A perfect response from a player who has only played quarterback during his collegiate career.
Yes, there have been players make a change in position in the past and have it work out for them. However, being able to make that change is rare.
Milroe had an up-and-down journey with the Crimson Tide. In 2023, Milroe finished sixth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
2024 was a lot different season for Milroe. The Alabama quarterback finished with just 16 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions.
Milroe will more than likely not hear his name until the second day of the draft, if he even hears it at all. But that will not stop him from chasing his dreams, and that's something you have to respect.
