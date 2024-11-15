Jalen Hurts trolls ESPN's Scott Van Pelt with 'heckling on my own show'
By Joe Lago
The excitement over the Washington Commanders' revival in the nation's capital has been palpable, even on ESPN's signature "SportsCenter" show that is broadcast from Washington D.C.
Scott Van Pelt, the much-beloved host of "SVP in D.C.," is a native of the D.C. area — also known as the DMV for D.C., Maryland and Virginia — and the Commanders' turnaround under rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been a popular topic on his show. Van Pelt has let fellow DMV native Tim Legler, the NBA analyst who does regular in-studio visits, to show his Commanders pride on air.
Van Pelt could not remain unbiased Thursday when he interviewed Jalen Hurts after the Philadelphia Eagles' convincing 26-18 home victory against the Commanders.
At the end of the interview, Hurts put Van Pelt on the spot when he asked, "Hey Scott, how are you feeling? You're a DMV guy, huh?"
Van Pelt absorbed the blow and looked away before responding.
"I mean, is this what we're gonna do?" Van Pelt said. "Is this really what we're gonna do?"
The camera cut back to show a sneering Hurts relishing the moment.
"I mean, I'm OK. Hey, we'll see you down here in a little bit," Van Pelt shot back. "That's OK."
"I was just asking," Hurts said smiling.
"No joke. You guys, everyone knows what you are," Van Pelt said. "They're trying to build down here. But you know, we look forward to seeing you in our neighborhood in a while. I know there will be a lot of Philly fans in the building."
Van Pelt laughed, but it was a friendly shot across the anchor desk.
Before he went to commercial, Van Pelt commented on the boldness of Hurts.
"(He) comes out, puts on sunglasses and heckling me on my own show," Van Pelt said. "That's OK."
The NFC East-leading Eagles travel to the DMV next month when they face the Commanders at Northwest Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 22.
