The Giants have to be shaking their heads with Saquon Barkley's latest performance
By Max Weisman
New York Giants owner John Mara is probably having trouble sleeping. On an episode of the offseason edition of Hard Knocks, Mara told Giants general manager Joe Schoen that he'll "have a tough time sleeping if Saquon goes to Philadelphia." Barkley then signed with the Eagles on a three-year, $37.75 million deal. After Barkley's sixth game with 100+ rushing yards, Mara was probably tossing and turning all night.
Barkley rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the Eagles' 26-18 win over the Washington Commanders Thursday night. His two touchdowns came in a flash, scoring both within 20 seconds in the fourth quarter to essentially put the game away. After Barkley put the Eagles ahead by nine, Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels threw an interception on Washington's first play of their drive, and on the Eagles' next play Barkley ran 39 yards to the end zone.
RELATED: Would benching Caleb Williams solve the Bears' problems?
Barkley added 52 receiving yards, totaling just under 200 yards from scrimmage. The win gave the Eagles a game-and-a-half lead over the Commanders for first place in the NFC East and improved their record to 8-2. This is the third straight season in which the Eagles have eight or more wins through 10 games.
If watching Barkley run all over the field wasn't enough pain for Giants fans, during Barkley's postgame interview with the Amazon Prime postgame show, Eagles fans who stayed in the stadium after the game taunted New York, chanting "Thank you, Giants."
The Eagles will have a mini-bye week by virtue of playing on Thursday night before heading to Los Angeles to play the Rams next Sunday.
MORE TOP STORIES From the Big Lead
NFL: Would the Bears really bench Caleb Williams?
NBA: Lakers struggling to find partners in trade market
CBB: Post-Cal, Kentucky looking healthier than Arkansas