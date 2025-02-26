Jaguars GM James Gladstone's age being questioned by fans on social media
By Tyler Reed
The Jacksonville Jaguars fanbase (do they have fans?) is excited to begin a new era under new head coach Liam Coen.
Coen's introduction to the franchise quickly turned into comedy as his attempt at saying "Duval" became one of the more awkward moments in a coach's introduction press conference.
However, the world has moved on and is now directing its attention at the new general manager of the Jaguars, James Gladstone.
It has yet to be revealed if Gladstone has any blood relation to Joey Gladstone. However, it does appear Gladstone could be the next Peter Parker if Marvel decides to reboot Spider-Man.
Yes, the new general manager of the Jaguars' looks have been the talk of social media at the start of the NFL Combine.
Many can't believe how young Gladstone looks, and the jokes are continuing to roll in about the graduate from Westminster. (Did he go to dog college?)
In a world where everyone wants to look younger, you're still not safe from jokes. All jokes aside, Gladstone will have his work cut out for him in Jacksonville.
The Jaguars are coming off of a season where they finished 4-13 and have not been to the postseason since 2022.
The biggest concern for the Jaguars shouldn't be tweets about Gladstone looking like Eric Foreman, but it should be if Trevor Lawrence is the franchise quarterback that everyone says he is.
