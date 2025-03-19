Jabari Parker gives a stern response to fans that call him a tragic story
NBA fans love to throw the word bust around when it comes to high draft picks that never became stars, and Jabari Parker is one of the best examples of that. Parker was chosen 2nd overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, but never found much success in the league.
Many of his struggles were caused by injuries early in his career. Jabari Parker tore his ACL during his rookie season, and after completing a long recovery, he tore the same ligament again in his 3rd season in the league. This has caused people to refer to his story as 'tragic', as he was never able to cement a spot in the NBA despite his obvious talent. But Parker refuses to agree with that sentiment.
RELATED: LaVar Ball details reason for foot amputation, opens up about decision
“People say I’m a tragic story. What’s tragic about me? I made millions of dollars, I fed my family, I brought my family out of the ghetto. Those same people who probably wrote those stories haven’t even achieved 1% of what I’ve done,” Jabari Parker said as per Eurohoopsnet.
He added, "The most important thing for me is being in the moment. My success is that I get up and I can be with my loved ones, that I can talk to my friends and share this space. That’s all that matters to me. Everything else, money and the places I’ve been, I haven’t even given any importance to my draft position. I’ve fulfilled my dream; that’s all that matters to me."
Jabari Parker made $56 million in NBA salary alone during his career, and he is still playing high-level basketball in Europe with Barcelona. It's not surprising that Parker doesn't view his own story as tragic, despite the unfulfilled nature of his talent and potential. The definition of success is different for everyone, and by any definition, Parker has achieved significant success.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: Cam Ward looking like No. 1 pick
NBA: Warriors need ‘Playoff Jimmy’ Butler now
CFB: Deion has big plans for CU spring game
CBB/SPORTS MEDIA: Dick Vitale should be part of March Madness