Ja Morant has unbothered reaction to his viral poster on Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs superstar Victor Wembanyama is a unique athlete in the NBA. At 7'3", he is one of the tallest players in the league, which makes him a talented defender.
However, thanks to his lanky frame, Wemby is able to score at will from all three levels of the floor. Coming back to Wembanyama's defensive abilities, he is predicted to win multiple NBA Defensive Player of the Year awards during his NBA career.
For most, the sophomore star is a menace on the court. It is evident from Wemby's incredible performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite ending on the losing side, he finished the game with eight blocks to his name.
But even then, one of the most talked about moments of the game was Ja Morant's dominant posterizing dunk on Wembanyama. Unfortunately, it didn't count as Morant took off after the refs already blew the whistle.
Ja talked about his viral dunk over Wembanyama during the postgame conference and gave an unbothered response to the same.
"It was another person at the rim,” Morant said. “I've dunked on plenty of people, bro. He don't get no pass. If you at the rim, I'mma try you at that situation."
Despite not being counted, the play will go down as one of the most hyped-up moments of the 2024-25 NBA season.
As for Morant, he is known for his high-flying ability on the court. Thanks to his nuclear athleticism, Morant has caught many defenders lacking near the rim.
It's funny that Morant claimed that he would stop putting players on posters earlier this season, but since then, the 2x NBA All-Star has dunked on many players.
