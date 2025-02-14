J.J. Watt must end his NFL retirement if he loses a soccer bet
By Joe Lago
When J.J. Watt agreed to his bet with James Trafford, he never thought the Burnley goalkeeper would come close to achieving what he vowed to do — record a shutout in every game for the rest of the season.
If the 22-year-old Trafford actually managed to string together months of clean sheets, then Watt would have to come out of retirement and play for Trafford's favorite NFL team, the Cincinnati Bengals.
Watt — who's part owner of Burnley, which competes in the Championship (the second division of English soccer) — agreed to the wager via text three days after Christmas. The 22-year-old Trafford has played 10 games since, and he has blanked the opposition each time.
On Wednesday, Trafford earned his 10th consecutive shutout in a 2-0 home victory against Hull City to give third-place Burnley 64 points on the season. The Clarets are the first team in Championship history to keep 10 clean sheets in a row.
Watt explained the record in NFL terms. "Imagine an NFL team not allowing a single touchdown in 10 straight games," he replied to an X user.
Despite Trafford's record-setting run, it's still unlikely he keeps his streak alive all the way through the May 3 season finale at home against Millwall. The Clarets still have to face second-place Sheffield United on April 21.
Fourteen league matches remain on the schedule. But that's not easing the fears of Watt, who admitted he has two favorite barbecue spots in Cincinnati.
With a few more shutouts, Watt will really have to be pushed by his brother, T.J. Watt, the Pittsburgh Steelers' star linebacker, in real life and not just in their Peloton commercial.
