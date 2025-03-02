Isaiah Bond talked a big game but didn’t live up to the Combine hype
Saturday at the NFL Combine has become an exciting time for skill position players to share their talents in front of the teams that may draft them in the coming months, and at this year's draft there was a lot of excitement for the wide receivers to take the field in Indianapolis.
One receiver in particular had lots of eyeballs on him, mostly because of his big expectations for himself leading up to the event as he aimed to beat the Combine record in the 40-yard dash. Isaiah Bond had a solid year for the Texas Longhorns after reaching the College Football Playoff semifinals, but his blazing speed was the talk of the Combine.
The problem for Bond was that he simply may have set the expectations for himself a little bit too high after a former teammate set a super high standard just a year ago.
Leading up to the event, Bond said he was "going to break the record" held by Xavier Worthy, who now plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. Worthy ran a Combine record of 4.21 last year before being drafted and gave Patrick Mahomes a solid receiving option by helping the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl.
Bond, however, ran two 40-yard dashes and posted times around 4.40, which were certainly very impressive but nowhere near the record that Worthy and other top receivers and running backs have posted in previous years.
