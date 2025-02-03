Is Jimmy Butler the next domino to fall?
By Max Weisman
The NBA's trade deadline is coming up on February 6, but two trades set the NBA world on fire this past weekend. First, the most shocking trade in NBA history went down Saturday night, when the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Then on Sunday, the Sacramento Kings traded De'Aaron Fox to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Zach LaVine and multiple picks.
What's next? NBA fans are hoping more crazy stuff goes down ahead of Thursday's deadline. It feels like the Miami Heat will be making a Jimmy Butler trade before or on Thursday, and we already know one team he doesn't seem to want to play forCde.
According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Butler told the Golden State Warriors that he wouldn't sign a contract extension if dealt there, ending talks between the Warriors and Heat on a trade for Butler. Butler has a $52 player option for the final year of his contract next season which, if declined, would make him a free agent. Teams seem to want a guarantee that Butler would resign before making a trade for him.
Something to acknowledge in Windhorst's report is the phrase "for now." Butler's reported refusal to sign an extension with Golden State could be a tactic to make sure he ends up with a team he wants to play for. If teams don't believe Butler will sign an extension, he could force Pat Riley to deal him to his preferred destination.
The main theory is that Butler wants to play alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant with the Phoneix Suns, but to make that deal work, Phoneix would have include Bradley Beal in the deal. Beal has a no-trade clause in his contract and a $50 million price tag per season until 2027. So, if the Suns and Heat can't come to a deal because of Beal's refusal, Butler might have to reopen his mind to signing an extension with a team that he may have previously not wanted to play for in order to get out of Miami.
