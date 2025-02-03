Giannis Antetokounmpo's immediate reaction to Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis swap
If there was one superstar who was never expected to be traded in the NBA in the modern era, it was none other than Luka Doncic.
However, in a move which left entire NBA community short for words, the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with the face of their franchise.
The European superstar was traded to their Western Conference rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for Anthony Davis and one first-round draft pick.
With LeBron James evidently in the final few years of his NBA career, this move obviously makes Doncic the Lakers' next face of the franchise. Speaking of which, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo recently shared his initial reaction after hearing about the Doncic-AD trade.
“I thought it was fake news. It's insane,” Antetokounmpo said. “This is the world we're living in. It's a business, you have to understand nobody's safe, nobody's safe. At the end of the day, I've said this in the past, you get evaluated every single day. You don't take nothing for granted. Being an All-Star, you don't take it for granted, Being able to go out there and put the jersey on and represent your team, you don't take that for granted."
Most of the NBA had a similar reaction to the Greek Freak. Many were confident that senior NBA insider Shams Charania's account was hacked when he first broke the news to the world.
But it's confirmed that Doncic is indeed traded and he will now play for the Purple and Gold after giving his best for the Mavericks since he was drafted.
