Chicago Bears fans are hanging the banner; 2025 head coaching search champions
By Tyler Reed
The Chicago Bears made a massive splash with the news that the franchise is set to hire Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their next head coach.
Johnson and the Lions offense has been a top story since he took over the unit in 2022. This season, the Lions offense finished second in the league in yards per game with 409.5.
RELATED: The Lions blew their best opportunity to win a Super Bowl
The news that Johnson was taking the Bears job has sent fans in Chicago into a euphoria. If anything, this fanbase is now starting to believe they have a future now.
There was no question the Bears would be making an offensive hire, as the team finished dead last in yards per game with 284.6 this season.
The Bears opening had to be the most intriguing to Johnson as getting the chance to work with a young quarterback like Caleb Williams would be a win-win scenario.
After a dreadful 5-12 season, it has to feel good for Bears fans to hear some positive news. While no one has any idea how a coaching change will actually play out, Bears fans are ready to hang the banner for Johnson.
The Bears have not won the NFC North since 2018. The hope is that Johnson and his bag of tricks will have the Bears putting on a show every Sunday and finally getting a seat at the table in the stacked division.
Congratulations to Bears fans on winning the head coaching search this offseason. I don't know what the prize is though. Maybe in three years they will see their happy social media posts become iconic freezing-cold takes.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CFB: Ohio State-Notre Dame National Championship preview
NFL: Saquon Barkley proves his worth to Eagles again
NFL: The Lions’ Super Bowl window has closed
MLB: The Dodgers sign yet another star