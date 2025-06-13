Indianapolis Colts share special plans to honor late NFL owner Jim Irsay
By Matt Reed
Jim Irsay was considered one of the best owners in the NFL before his sudden passing in May, but the legendary Indianapolis Colts executive's legacy will live on with the franchise forever as the team prepares to honor Irsay and his family this season.
Irsay served in many roles with the Colts for decades, but after taking over as owner and CEO back in 1997 he was an instrumental part in making the AFC team successful and even helping deliver the city with a Super Bowl championship when Peyton Manning was leading the way on the field.
The Colts have announced that they will be honoring Irsay in Week 1 this season by entering him into the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium, which is certainly a proper showing for the man that dedicated his life to Indianapolis after starting with the team back in 1984 when he was named general manager.
After Irsay's passing last month, his three daughters were revealed as the ones that will carry on his legacy with the organization as they prepare to continue leading the team into the 2025 NFL season.
