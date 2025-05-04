The Big Lead

Indiana Fever vs. Brazil live stream: Watch Caitlin Clark's Iowa homecoming online

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever will take on the Brazil national team in the WNBA Preseason as the Rookie of the Year returns to Iowa's arena.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark smiles during a timeout at a preseason game against the Washington Mystics.
Indiana Fever Caitlin Clark smiles during a timeout at a preseason game against the Washington Mystics. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Indiana Fever are making a quick turnaround for the second leg of the back-to-back in the WNBA preseason, and it's going to be a special moment for Caitlin Clark.

Clark, who missed the preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday due to a leg injury, is hoping to make her season debut on her old stomping grounds at the University of Iowa.

The Fever will take on the Brazil national team in Clark's Iowa homecoming at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she broke the NCAA all-time scoring record.

If Clark is able to go on Sunday afternoon, it will be an incredible atmosphere as the regular season approaches.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark rushes up the court during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The game-is officially set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN+.

Odds for the game are currently unavailable.

A full look at everything you need to tune into the action can be seen below.

Indiana Fever vs. Brazil TV & Viewing Info

Caitlin Clark is pictured at half court as her retired jersey hangs in the rafters behind her at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Caitlin Clark is pictured at half court as her retired jersey hangs in the rafters behind her at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

TV Info: ESPN

Betting Odds: N/A

How To Live Stream Indiana Fever vs. Brazil Online

Indiana Fever assistant Austin Kelly and head coach Stephanie White celebrate during a game against the Washington Mystics.
Indiana Fever assistant Austin Kelly and head coach Stephanie White celebrate during a game against the Washington Mystics. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.

ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.

