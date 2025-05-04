Indiana Fever vs. Brazil live stream: Watch Caitlin Clark's Iowa homecoming online
By Josh Sanchez
The Indiana Fever are making a quick turnaround for the second leg of the back-to-back in the WNBA preseason, and it's going to be a special moment for Caitlin Clark.
Clark, who missed the preseason opener against the Washington Mystics on Saturday due to a leg injury, is hoping to make her season debut on her old stomping grounds at the University of Iowa.
The Fever will take on the Brazil national team in Clark's Iowa homecoming at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, where she broke the NCAA all-time scoring record.
If Clark is able to go on Sunday afternoon, it will be an incredible atmosphere as the regular season approaches.
The game-is officially set to tip-off at 4:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, with live streaming available on ESPN+.
Odds for the game are currently unavailable.
A full look at everything you need to tune into the action can be seen below.
Indiana Fever vs. Brazil TV & Viewing Info
Date: Sunday, May 4, 2025
Start Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
Location: Iowa City, Iowa
Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
TV Info: ESPN
Betting Odds: N/A
How To Live Stream Indiana Fever vs. Brazil Online
If you don’t have access to a cable or satellite log-in, you can watch the game through ESPN's subscription service, ESPN+.
ESPN+ offers a monthly subscription at $11.99 per month, or an annual fee of $119.99. You can also subscribe to the ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu bundle for $16.99 per month. ESPN+ subscribers can stream on up to five devices at the same time for most content, and two devices for UFC PPV events. ESPN+ is available on the ESPN app on Apple, Android, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Samsun Smart TV devices.