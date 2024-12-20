"I can't...": Kevin Durant on Suns' embarrassing loss vs. Pacers
The Phoenix Suns' woes continue as they let a home game slip away against the Indiana Pacers. Despite being a close affair until halftime, the Pacers pulled away with a huge lead in the final two quarters of the matchup.
A key reason behind the Suns' defeat were their turnovers. Combine that with Devin Booker's second-half injury, it was an unfortunate game for the Suns.
While they shouldn't be too hard on themselves for Booker's absence, they need to improve on giving up points off turnovers.
Team veteran Kevin Durant addressed the issue during the postgame conference. KD took blame for the defeat as he vowed to improve his high turnovers for the Suns.
"29 points off our turnovers, that’s the game. I can’t lead the team in turnovers," Durant said. "We were pretty solid in other areas of the game. ... Just the turnovers. That's the game. This league is too great to give them possessions away and it all starts with me."
Making sloppy passes throughout four quarters is arguably one of the worst ways to lose a winnable game.
To put things into perspective, the Suns had 16 turnovers to Pacers' 9. As Durant mentioned, Phoenix gave away 29 points off those turnovers. Indiana, on the other hand, conceded just 10 points off turnovers.
The 19-point difference in scoring off turnovers ultimately cost Suns their 12th loss of the season as they have now slipped to the ninth spot in the Western Conference.
