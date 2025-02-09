Hubie Brown appreciation posts are pouring in during broadcaster's final game on ABC
Sunday's regular-season NBA game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks threatened to put the "regular" in "regular season," but for the man in the analyst's seat on the ABC broadcast.
Hubie Brown, 91, has announced this will be his final game before he heads off into retirement, the end of a career in professional basketball that spans more than six decades. His fans used the occasion of Sunday's game to weigh in with words of praise for a man who has worn many hats in basketball, but is known to an entire generation as the top NBA analyst on ABC.
"One of the absolute joys of my career was getting to work with Hubie Brown," ESPN Radio's Marc Kestecher wrote on Twitter/X. "His basketball knowledge and preparation has few peers. His ability to teach and explain the game on the simplest levels is unrivaled. And he’s a true gentleman. Enjoy this last broadcast coach!"
"Honored to have shared a booth for many years with the legendary Hubie Brown," ESPN play-by-play broadcaster Dave Pasch wrote on Twitter/X. "A father figure to so many of us blessed to know and work with him. Congrats on an amazing career!!"
"Hubie Brown calling his last game today," St. John's men's basketball coach Rick Pitino wrote on Twitter/X. "Working with him for two years was the best learning experience of my life. Thank you for giving us all something special!"
"One of the great thrills of my broadcasting career was working with Hubie Brown," Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play broadcaster Pete Pranica wrote on Twitter/X. "When I came to Memphis, I was doing radio and did a short interview with Hubie for the pre-game. He came with all his notes. I could tell by looking at his sheets what he felt was important, so I'd ask an open-ended question focused on what he'd highlighted and five or so minutes later, I had all I needed.
"Hubie was all about details," Pranica continued. "I remember one time chatting with him and he wanted to know why the audio mix was the way that it was on our local telecast. Details mean everything to him. And one of the great joys was watching him conduct shootarounds. He had the ability to communicate clearly and succinctly whatever he needed from his team. I just wish that I had had the opportunity to work more with him."
"Congrats, Coach Hubie Brown, on your final broadcast today! Your career has spanned decades, teaching the game like no other," University of San Diego men's basketball coach and former NBA player Earl Watson wrote on Twitter/X. "On behalf of myself & my Memphis Grizzlies teammates (2003–2005), thank you for changing our lives, careers, & basketball imagination. We love you!"
