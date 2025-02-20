How Udonis Haslem 'shut up' Kobe Bryant amid heated altercation with ex-NBA champ
Many NBA greats have donned the Los Angeles Lakers jersey, but hardly any can come close to the legacy that Kobe Bryant left with the franchise.
Apart from being a skilled basketball player, the Mamba always tried to win the mental warfare against his opponents and teammates alike.
In fact, Bryant's trash-talking ability was second to none and he rarely backed down from any confrontation on the hardwood.
Despite Bryant often winning these verbal battles, Miami Heat legend Udonis Haslem recently narrated a story when he made the 5x NBA champion 'shut up' during a heated exchange with former Lakers center Dwight Howard.
"We were playing against the Lakers—me and Dwight going back and forth—and then Kobe got involved," Haslem said, via The OGs Show I said, ‘Stay outta this, Kobe. This ain’t got nothing to do with you.’ And he said, ‘Oh, so you’re a tough guy now?’ I said, ‘No, I’m a real n***a.’ And he shut up."
Similar to Bryant, Haslem spent his entire career with one franchise. While Bryant was a superstar, Haslem never reached such heights, but he is a respected figure in the Heat organization.
As for the story, Dwight Howard is the only person who can confirm the details. Assuming the details are true, it's one way to silence one of the greatest basketball players of all time.
